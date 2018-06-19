Sioux Falls Man Gets Scammed Out of 10 Grand on Facebook

A Sioux Falls man is out $10,000 thanks to a Facebook scam.

KSFY TV is reporting that a 58-year-old Sioux Falls resident recently received a message via Facebook Messenger from what appeared to be a friend stating that he had won more than $800,000.

In the message, the victim was asked to please contact the "National World Help Company" at the phone number provided. Upon calling, the scammer instructed the victim to purchase $10,000 worth of iTunes and Walmart gift cards. According to KSFY after making the purchase, the victim gave the numbers on the gift cards to the scammer over the phone.

Shortly after the gift card transaction happened, the victim then spoke with the friend who he thought had sent him the original Facebook message, that person had no idea what the victim was talking about. That's when the Sioux Falls man knew he was scammed, and contacted authorities.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens told KSFY, this was not the first time the "National World Help Company" has been involved with a similar scam, but, it does appear to be the first time such a scam has taken place in Sioux Falls.

KSFY reports police believe the friend of the victim was most likely hacked on Facebook creating an opportunity for the scam to happen.

Source: KSFY TV

