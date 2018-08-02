Sioux Falls Man Gets 6 Years for Robbing Credit Union

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for robbing a credit union last year.

The U.S. attorney's office says 27-year-old Cody Maynard robbed the Voyage Federal Credit Union of $3,600 on April 27, 2017. Authorities say he wore brass knuckles and threatened to use a gun and a knife.

Maynard also was ordered to pay more than $4,200 in restitution, and to serve three years of supervised release following his prison time.

