Sioux Falls Man Found Guilty of Elder Abuse, Forgery

A Sioux Falls man has been found guilty of forgery, after allegations of elder abuse of the man's neighbor last January.

Ronald Wayne Whalen was found guilty of 1 count of forgery, which could result in up to 5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine or both.

Attorney General Marty Jackely commented in a released statement: “The Attorney General’s Elder Abuse Division is working hard to protect our seniors from fraud and abuse. If you have any information about elder abuse, please contact the Attorney General’s Office at 605-773-3215.”

A Minnehaha County jury returned the verdict. A date for sentencing has not yet been scheduled with the court system.

