Sioux Falls Man Faces Child Porn Charges, Images On Cell Phone

Sioux Falls Police say a local man faces child pornography charges after over 290 images were found on his phone.

"A woman who works with a company went to check on a man in his apartment in the 3000 Block of East 26th Street. While she was there the woman happened to see the man's phone and noticed some images that she thought to be child pornography. She reported it to police," explained Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"The officers ended up taking the phone. Detectives looked into it and ended up finding what was believed to be 294 images consistent with child pornography. There was a warrant issued for the man's arrest on August 18th."

So, just how common is this type of crime?

"In this day and age we are seeing more and more images on really all devices. It doesn't matter if it's a cell phone, a tablet or computer. If it's something that can connect to the internet people are viewing child porn images and saving them on pretty much anything they have."

Clemens says 47-year-old Aaron Knutson faces three counts of child pornography.