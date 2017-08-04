Sioux Falls Man Faces Burglary Charges, Could Be Involved In Others
Police Sgt. Aaron Benson says a Sioux Falls man was arrested after he allegedly stole tools from an open garage early Friday morning near Hartleaf Circle and Red Spruce Avenue.
"A Minnehaha County Sheriff's deputy was in the area and had seen a suspicious vehicle pull into a driveway close to a residence there. The deputy observed the subject exiting the vehicle and going into an open garage. At that point the deputy made contact with the suspect. He was possessing some tools from the garage. The subject was placed under arrest at that location."
Benson says 40-year-old John Yarman, who was charged with first degree burglary, may be connected to other burglaries in the city.
See Also: