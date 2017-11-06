Sioux Falls Man Dead after Being Shot over the Weekend

A 34-year-old man is dead after being shot over the weekend in Sioux Falls.

According to KDLT News, the shooting took place early Sunday (November 5) at a residence in the 1800 block of West 10th Street.

KDLT News is reporting that police officers were called to the home around 1:48 that morning, where upon a arrival they found the Sioux Falls man already dead as a result of a gunshot wound.

Authorities told KDLT News, everyone involved in the shooting has been located, and there is no further danger to the public.

Sunday's shooting is still under investigation. Authorities expect to release further details regarding the incident during the Sioux Falls Police briefing scheduled for Monday morning at 10:30.

Source: KDLT TV

