Sioux Falls Man Charged with Shooting, Killing Brother

Sioux Falls Police say a man fatally shot his brother over the weekend.

"Based upon our investigation, we believe that the victim was at his brother's apartment in Sioux Falls in the area of 55th Street and South Louise Avenue. The victim's brother is the suspect in this case. His name is Jeremy Allen Eischens, a 27-year-old Sioux Falls resident," explained Sioux Falls Police Lt. Mike Colwill.

"We believe that the victim went to the suspect's apartment to give him his vehicle keys so that the suspect could conduct a drug run to Colorado. At some point during their contact with each other inside of the suspect's apartment the suspect did produce a small caliber handgun and shot the victim twice."

Colwill identified the victim as 24-year-old Brandon Eischens.

Jeremy Eischens faces numerous charges including first and second degree manslaughter, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

