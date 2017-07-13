Sioux Falls Man Charged with Indecent Exposure

A Sioux Falls man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself in a business early Thursday morning.

"We had a man that walked into a business near 18th Street and Grange Avenue," according to Police Department Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

"He walked up to the clerk and was talking to her a little bit. He ended up pulling down his pants and exposing himself to her. She was taken back by that and ended up calling police. The man was still on the property when officers arrived."

Clemens says 28-year-old Peter Luchtenburg, a transient, has been charged with indecent exposure and failure to vacate.

