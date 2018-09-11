Sioux Falls Man Charged for Poaching Dozens of Deer

KSFY TV is reporting that one of South Dakota's largest individual poaching cases is going to be making its way through the court system this fall.

A Sioux Falls man is facing 45 big game violations for allegedly killing deer without a license in the fall of 2016 and 2017. Of the 45 poached deer, 35 of these charges are based in Minnehaha County.

Minnehaha Game, Fish and Parks Officer Jared Hill said. "Having a large number come back to a certain individual is something you don't see much. A lot of times it's on private property where a land owner might find it. They may be managing the spot for deer, be watching the deer on his trail camera for years, hoping for a chance to take it, then it ends up with a head cut off in their field."

Conservation officers used DNA evidence to link the man to headless carcass found killed out of season.

According to lawserver.com Poaching Deer in South Dakota is a Class 1 misdemeanor for each prohibited act or each big game animal caught, killed, or in possession. Upon conviction of any person for hunting or taking big game during the nighttime, out of season, or without a license, the court shall impose a fine of not less than $250.00 for each animal involved and that person shall have his or her hunting privileges revoked. A second or subsequent conviction is a Class 6 felony. In addition, the court shall revoke that person’s hunting privileges for a period of five years.