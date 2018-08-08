One man is in custody this morning after he broke into a downtown Sioux Falls apartment building during the middle of the night.

KSFY TV is reporting the incident took place around 3:30 AM on Wednesday, (August 8) in an apartment complex attached to a downtown business on Phillips Avenue just south of 10th Street.

Witnesses at the scene told KSFY the suspect entered the complex by using a wine bottle to break a window. Once authorities arrived, he was soon spotted on the roof of the building and police had the individual in custody within 20 minutes. No one was hurt in the process.

Police were forced to shut down Phillips Avenue in the area of the break-in for just under an hour while the incident and the investigation unfolded.

KSFY reports the suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Donald Hallor of Sioux Falls.

Hallor now faces first degree burglary charges as a result of the break-in.

Source: KSFY TV

