Sioux Falls Man Arrested for Domestic Violence

A Sioux Falls man was arrested on various charges after witnesses saw him allegedly mistreat his girlfriend on multiple occasions.

Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens says the couple had been dating a short time and she recently moved to Sioux Falls from another South Dakota community. After the move, the abuse started including a couple of incidents reported on Tuesday.

“Somebody called us saying that a couple was walking and it looked like the man was beating up the woman. She was able to get away from him and went to the Downtown Library and he was able to track her down.”

Once the suspect found the victim, she felt intimidated and felt compelled to go with the suspect in a car driven by someone else. Clemens says another argument began and the two got out of the vehicle in the 1400 block of West Russell Street.

“Once they were outside, the arguing continued until he grabbed her by the neck and strangled her. There were a couple of times she tried to run away and he grabbed her arm, held her and kept her there.”

Police arrested the 26-year old suspect from Sioux Falls on charges of aggravated assault domestic and kidnapping. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The 17-year old victim did not suffer any serious injuries.