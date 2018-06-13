Sioux Falls Man Arrested after Stabbing Another Man in the Neck

A Sioux Falls man is recovering from injuries he sustained after being accused of stealing another man's bike.

KSFY TV is reporting the incident occurred Tuesday, (June 12) around 11 AM at 8th Street and Indiana Avenue near The Banquet in downtown Sioux Falls.

Sergeant Tom Ward with the Sioux Falls Police Department told KSFY, the victim was transported to the hospital by paramedics Tuesday morning after being cut in the neck. The victim received his injuries after the suspect in the case accused him of stealing his bicycle.

According to KSFY, the suspect, 39-year-old Noel Wilson of Sioux Falls was arrested on aggravated assault charges and is currently being held in the Minnehaha County Jail.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery after receiving non-life threatening injuries as a result of the stabbing incident.

Source: KSFY TV

