Sioux Falls Makes ‘Most Liveable Cities’ List – Again

Depending on the source, year, statistics and/or criteria used, Sioux Falls bounces around on "best" lists from first to last place, to anywhere in-between. This time it is Livability's 2018 Top 100 Best Places to Live. Sioux Falls came in 64th, which isn't bad when you consider the number of small to mid-size cities they compared.

They considered 2,300 of these cities and compared them using all kinds of data including, but not limited to: housing, education, health care, economics, employment, entertainment, median salaries, and more.

The top city? Ann Arbor, Michigan. The reason? From what I can determine, exactly the same rationale which was used to place Sioux Falls in 64th place. Go figure!

You can see Livability's complete list of 2018 Top 100 Best Places to Live on their website.

See Also: