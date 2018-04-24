Sioux Falls Makes List of Top Foodie Cities

As the landscape of the downtown Sioux Falls area continues to grow and evolve so do the variety of things to do in and around the heart of South Dakota's largest city.

That's especially true for the city's food scene, which features a number of locally owned restaurants and bars in the downtown area, a sharp contrast to the glut of chain restaurants that surround the core of Sioux Falls.

The impressive offerings in downtown have attracted the attention of Wine Enthusiast magazine, which has included Sioux Falls on its' list of 'America's Best Under-the-Radar Foodie Cities'.

A story in the June 2018 issues describes the Sioux Falls scene as:

A passionate dining community is gaining steam in South Dakota's largest city. Visit here for everything from walleye tacos to long-fermented breads.

Seven different locales are highlighted in the story:

Breadico - (Weber Avenue) This bakery features Naples-style pizza, along with sandwiches and fresh pastas.

Fernson Brewing Company - (Next door to Breadico). The taproom features a wide variety of locally crafted beer. They allow you to bring in your own food while you're enjoying a beverage.

CH Pâtisserie - (Phillips Avenue) This confectionery offers macarons, croissants, chocolate confections and petit gâteaux. The coffee here is also very good.

M.B. Haskett - (Phillips Avenue) The restaurant serves bison burgers and tacos stuffed with with local walleye from the Big Sioux River. They also offer breakfast crêpes, as well as muffalettas.

Prairie Berry Winery - (Eighth Street) Features wild plum, black currant, rhubarb, buffalo berry and chokecherry wines, locally grown. They also have craft beer and a limited food menu.

Monks House Of Ale Repute - (Eighth Street) A great place for beer lovers with 150 beers from around the world and 39 rotating taps.

Bin 201 - (Tenth Street) Specializes in hard-to-find wines, offering dozens via a card-operated, self-serve system. There’s also a wine education room for tastings, hosting visiting winemakers and special events.

Joining Sioux Falls on the Wine Enthusiast short list of foodie cities are:

Boise, Idaho

Lexington, Kentucky

Birmingham, Alabama

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Honolulu, Hawaii

SEE ALSO: