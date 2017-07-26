Sioux Falls Makes List of ‘Best Places To Rent’
Sioux Falls has topped a lot of lists concerning quality of life issues. In the new survey by WalletHub Sioux Falls came in 6th on a list of the Best & Worst Places to Rent.
WalletHub ranked the cities by
Comparing the 150 largest rental markets based on 21 key measures of attractiveness and living quality. Our data set ranges from historical rental-price changes to cost of living to jobs availability. Read on for our findings, expert insight from a panel of researchers and a full description of our methodology.
Here are the top 10 Best & Worst Places to Rent
- Scottsdale, AZ
- Peoria, AZ
- Gilbert, AZ
- Candler, AZ
- Lincoln, NE
- Sioux Falls, SD
- Tempe, AZ
- Overland Park, KS
- Omaha, NE
- Glendale, AZ
My pal Patty says that she thinks rent is high in Sioux Falls. What do you think? Is Sioux Falls a good place to rent a home or apartment?
