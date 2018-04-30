Sioux Falls Makes 2018 Best Large City to Start a Business

Ben Davis

If you've ever dreamed of starting a business, some cites are better than others to make your dream come true. It takes a lot to get a business start up and find success.

Turns out that Sioux Falls might just be about the best place to make your business start up reality.  ranks in the Top 5 of WalletHub's Best Large Cities to Start a Business.

WalletHub compared the relative startup opportunities that exist in more than 180 U.S. cities by using 19 key metrics, ranging from five-year business-survival rate to office-space affordability.

Number #1 on the list of Best Large Cities to Start a Business is Oklahoma CIty, Oklahoma. Number #2 is Austin, Texas. And number #3 is Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Here is how some other cities around the Midwest did on the survey:

  • #3-Sioux Falls, SD
  • #6-Bismarck, ND
  • #12-Denver, CO
  • #28-Rapid City, SD
  • #37-Fargo, ND
  • #39-Mineeeopolis, MN
  • #82-Lincoln, NE
  • #88-Omaha, NE
  • #98-St. Paul, MN
  • #115-Cedar Rapids, IA
  • #120-Des Moines, IA

See Also:

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
  • Name*
Filed Under: Business, Sioux Falls
Categories: News, Newsletter KSOO
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top