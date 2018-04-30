Sioux Falls Makes 2018 Best Large City to Start a Business

If you've ever dreamed of starting a business, some cites are better than others to make your dream come true. It takes a lot to get a business start up and find success.

Turns out that Sioux Falls might just be about the best place to make your business start up reality. ranks in the Top 5 of WalletHub's Best Large Cities to Start a Business.

WalletHub compared the relative startup opportunities that exist in more than 180 U.S. cities by using 19 key metrics, ranging from five-year business-survival rate to office-space affordability.

Number #1 on the list of Best Large Cities to Start a Business is Oklahoma CIty, Oklahoma. Number #2 is Austin, Texas. And number #3 is Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Here is how some other cities around the Midwest did on the survey:

#3-Sioux Falls, SD

#6-Bismarck, ND

#12-Denver, CO

#28-Rapid City, SD

#37-Fargo, ND

#39-Mineeeopolis, MN

#82-Lincoln, NE

#88-Omaha, NE

#98-St. Paul, MN

#115-Cedar Rapids, IA

#120-Des Moines, IA

