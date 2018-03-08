Sioux Falls Lions Club Pancake Days Almost Here

It's become a Sioux Falls traditions! The Lion's Club Pancake Days! Make plans to celebrate the 62nd annual Pancake Days with family and friends! There is ample parking and fast moving lines!

Each spring, the Sioux Falls Downtown Lions Club serves over 10,000 people during a 2-day event at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. During the 16 hour pancake feed, approximately 60,000 pancakes and 38,000 sausages are served.

They have 11 grills staffed by trained Lions volunteers flipping around 10,500 pancakes per hour to keep the line moving. Be sure to top it all off with a yummy scoop of Land-O-Lakes ice cream.

The 2018 event is being held at the Sioux Falls Convention on Tuesday, May 1 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM and Wednesday, May 2 from 6:00 AM - 8:00 PM.

Tickets are available in advance for $6 ($7 at the door), kids 6 and under are free. Tickets will be available for purchase in Sioux Falls at: Lewis Drug, Hy-Vee, Ace Hardware and Gustaf’s Greenery.

The proceeds from this event help aid the vision and hearing impaired and other charities in the community. The public is invited to bring their old eyeglasses to be recycled and used by the needy.

