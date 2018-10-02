The Lincoln Patriots and Tea Area Titans both made a comeback on the second day of their classes to claim boys state golf championships.

Lincoln trailed Rapid City Stevens by five strokes heading into the second day of the Class AA golf tournament in Brookings, and it wouldn't take them long to erase the deficit. Lincoln finished at +30 as a team and beat second-place Stevens by four overall strokes. Lincoln was led by Ryan Neff's +1 tournament best performance.

Brock Murphy won the individual championship in Class A and helped Tea Area come back to win the Class A championship. Tea Area entered day two in second place shooting +58 as a team. They trailed Dakota Valley by three strokes entering Tuesday.

Much like how things went for the Lincoln Patriots in Class AA, Tea Area not only came back to win but the final numbers make it seem like they dominated the tournament.

This is Lincoln's sixth overall state golf championship having previously won a Class AA title in 2012, and four championships in Class A (1988, 1989, 1990, 2000). Tea Area claimed their second championship and their second title in the last three seasons (2016).