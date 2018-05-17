The Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots have dominated the state tennis tournament the last four years and enter this weekend looking to win their fifth in a row.

Starting in 2014, the Lincoln Patriots have gone straight through the state tennis tournament. A lot of the recent success came from Kaleb and Sam Dobbs, who helped lead the Patriots to a 240-point victory last year over second place Rapid City Stevens. Lincoln ended up winning five of six singles flights last year, and they swept all three doubles flights.

Sam Dobbs is back for the Patriots and is the top seed in Flight 1 after posting a 23-0 match record during the season. Every flight for the Patriots sees one of their tennis players within the top three seeds. Gage Gohl (18-5) enters Flight 2 as the 3rd overall seed, while Graham Leonard (18-4) is also in the 3rd seed spot in Flight 3. Rahul Giri (Flight 4, Seed 2), Landon DeBoer (Flight 5, Seed 2), and Gavin Schmidt (Flight 6, Seed 1) round out the singles lineup for Lincoln.

Doubles flights for Lincoln include Dobbs/Gohl as the 3rd seed in Flight 1, Leonard/Giri as the 4th seed in Flight 2, and DeBoer/Schmidt as the 4th seed in Flight 3.

The Patriots are a combined 122-26 in singles matches entering this year's tournament. They will look to win their fifth championship in a row, and 17th overall state tennis championship.

The South Dakota High School State Boys Tennis Tournament takes place in Rapid City May 17-19. Full brackets, schedules, and results can be found through the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

