Add another championship in the 2017-18 calendar year for both Sioux Falls Lincoln and Brandon Valley as the two schools claimed state track and field championships.

The South Dakota high school track and field championships were held in Rapid City over Memorial Day Weekend. On a couple of days were temperatures soared, so did the point totals for Sioux Falls Lincoln. The Patriots claimed the Class AA boys team title by almost 100 total team points. Lincoln finished with 174 points while second place Rapid City Central ended with 79.5. Lincoln has now won four of the last five state boys track and field championships.

It was a long time coming for the Brandon Valley Lynx girls track and field team. Since 2015, the Lynx finished as runner-up and with the last two seasons being runner up to Lincoln. That all changed this year. The Lynx notched a girls AA title with 108.5 team points, while runner-up Lincoln placed second with 94.

Full results of individual events from this past weekend can be found through South Dakota Public Broadcasting.