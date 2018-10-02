Sioux Falls LifeScape Pancake Feed: What You Need To Know

LifeScape of Sioux Falls works to empower children and adults with disabilities to lead fulfilling lives. You can help these great folks help others by simply eating pancakes and having fun!

LifeScape is having their 27th Annual Pancake Benefit event on Sunday October 14th, 2018 from 7:30 am to 1 pm at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

The popular Chris Cakes will once again be behind the griddle. You are welcome to eat all the pancakes you can handle plus enjoy sausages and a beverage. Tickets are $7 in advance and $8 at the door. Kids 5 and under eat are free.

They will also be offering some Christmas shopping opportunities. There will be vendor booths set up with all sorts of items.

And Hunters can get in on a raffle to win a 4 person pheasant hunt at Dakota Plains Hunting near Wagner, SD which is valued at $1000. The Raffle tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25.

Get tickets at Sioux Falls LifeScape or any Nyberg's Ace location.

All proceeds for this event will go to provide breakfasts and lunches for low-income adults with disabilities and to provide specialized training for children and adults with specific support needs.