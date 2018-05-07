Sioux Falls Largest Food Drive ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ This Saturday
Feeding South Dakota is the state's largest charitable hunger relief organization. Their mission is to eliminate hunger in South Dakota. It is an ongoing process and we still have hungry friends and neighbors here in South Dakota. To quote Eric Wicks, the coordinator for this program for the National Association of Letter Carriers here in Sioux Falls, "Your donation could be helping the person who lives next door to you".
Unbelievably, the numbers don't change much from year to year in terms of South Dakotans who are "food insecure" (a euphemistic term for hungry). One in eight people in our state are at risk of going hungry, even worse is the statistic for children at risk; 1 in 6. Fully 40% of the school children in our state qualify for free and reduced meals and over 13% of citizens in South Dakota live below the poverty line.
With your help Feeding South Dakota is able to distribute food which is collected through over 350 charitable organizations in the state including: youth programs, senior centers, homeless shelters, food pantries and more.The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) is the union of city delivery carriers working for the US Postal Service founded in 1889.
When these two great organizations teamed up great things started happening for hungry people in our state! This Saturday, May 12, is the 26th anuual NALC Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive to benefit Feeding South Dakota. Keep an eye on your mailbox for your postcard reminder and plastic shopping bag with information about the food drive.
Fill the bag with non-perishable food items like canned soup or stews, canned vegetables, meat & fish, also pasta, rice or cereal, and peanut butter. Baby food (in plastic containers only) is always in great demand too. Leave it for your postal carrier this Saturday and it will help to stock the shelves at Feeding South Dakota's Food Pantry here in Sioux Falls.
If you want to donate, but miss your postal carrier, Feeding South Dakota will have trucks from 10 AM to 2 PM at four HyVee locations:
-
3000 S Minnesota Ave
-
1231 E 57th St
-
1900 S Marion Rd
-
3020 E 10th St
You can always donate online and get more information at Feeding South Dakota and at the NALC Facebook page.
See Also: