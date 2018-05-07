Sioux Falls Largest Food Drive ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ This Saturday

Fill the bag with non-perishable food items like canned soup or stews, canned vegetables, meat & fish, also pasta, rice or cereal, and peanut butter. Baby food (in plastic containers only) is always in great demand too. Leave it for your postal carrier this Saturday and it will help to stock the shelves at Feeding South Dakota's Food Pantry here in Sioux Falls.

If you want to donate, but miss your postal carrier, Feeding South Dakota will have trucks from 10 AM to 2 PM at four HyVee locations: