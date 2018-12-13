Sioux Falls Joe Foss Squadron Needs Your Help

The Joe Foss Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force is about History, Airplanes, and making good friends along the way.

The first time I learned about The Joe Foss Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force here in Sioux Falls is when I was invited to go on a flight of a restored B-25 Mitchel Bomber. It was one of the most amazing things I've ever had to fortune to do. The B-25 served in every theater of World War II.

Back in 2015 it was the Sioux Falls Joe Foss Squadron that was responsible for making these flights possible in an effort to reminding us of the price so many great people paid for the freedoms we enjoy.

Now the CAF Joe Foos Squadron can use our help. They have posted the following on their Facebook page:

The Joe Foss Squadron has no museum or even a hangar of its own. We use our WW2 veteran Stinson L5B to begin conversations about the amazing life story of Joe Foss and many local aviation WW2 figures, the Sioux Falls Airbase (a forgotten, vital training base), the story of the South Dakota Air Guard (founded by Foss), the Home Front, and the Greatest Generation who designed, built, flew, serviced and supported all the incredible American aircraft of WW2. Our conversations stop without a flying aircraft. Help us keep her flying by contributing to our fund for a new engine. Your donation is tax deductible and if you give more than $25, your receive a Joe Foss Squadron patch.

You can help this noble cause by making a donation at Commemorative Air Force page they have set up.