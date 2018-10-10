Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society Announces New Executive Director

The Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society has been fulfilling its mission of raising awareness of jazz and blues music in Sioux Falls and around the state since it was founded in 1987. They have done this through the annual concert series, ( comprised of five concerts ) educational outreach and scholarships, and of course, JazzFest.

Rob Joyce, has been the executive director of this organization for 18 years and has been a part of Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society for about 24 years. During that time, JazzFest here in Sioux Falls has gained a national following and a reputation as a premier music event. Rob is now stepping down as executive director, but will proudly continue to consult the group and assist the new executive director.

It has been announced that Trygve ( Tryg ) Fredrickson has been appointed as the new Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society. Fredrickson was chosen after what turned out to be a rather lengthy search for a qualified candidate.

Fredrickson, who most recently served as Principal/CFO for TSP Inc. ( a design firm specializing in architecture, engineering, and planning) has extensive experience in education, business, and "passion non-profit organizations" according to Kevin Rovang ( Chair or SFJ&B board ).

Source: Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society