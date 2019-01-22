As we welcome the 20th season of the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues concert series and look back at all of the fine shows we've seen along the way, it's time to ring in 2019 with one of the first concerts on the books. SFJB is ready to welcome Benny Weinbeck and his Jazz Trio. He's one of the finest musicians working on the jazz scene today.

Join us for Minneapolis jazz icon pianist Benny Weinbeck for a great night of music. He'll perform Friday, March 1st at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater. Tickets start at $37.00 and can be ordered safely and securely here .

Benny and his trio have written, composed, and performed many of today's jazz standards and is currently working on new compositions and independent films.

The next concert in this series will be Jane Monheit at the Orpheum Theater on April 26.