Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Announce Sweet 20th Season Lineup
Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues are pleased to announce a sweet lineup of its 20th season of with jazz, blues and rock artists.
Check this out:
- L.A. Contemporary Jazz vocalist Marilyn Scott and the West concerts Coast All-Stars, featuring Russell Ferrante and Jimmy Haslip- September 14, 2018
- Louisiana Cajun superstars Beausoleil and Michael Doucet- October 19, 2018
- Kansas City Blues-rockers Katy Guillen & The Girls- November 2, 2018
- New York jazz singer An Evening With Jane Monheit- February 8, 2019
- Mesmerizing piano jazz with the Benny Weinbeck Trio – March 1, 2019
All performances are at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls.
This is an exciting line up of performers for us to present. From Contemporary jazz and Cajun folk, to standard jazz and blues rockers, it’s really a diverse offering from us in our 20th season. There’s a little of something for everyone here.” - Executive Director, SFJB - Robert Joyce
Tickets for the series go on-sale Friday, June 15 at 10:00 am at www.sfjb.org or by calling 605-367-6000. Pricing starts as low as $134.
Get the best seats with a subscription to all five shows, or chose the “Pick 4” method to see four shows of your choice for a special price. Single tickets for shows will go on sale later this summer.
See Also: