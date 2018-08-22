Sioux Falls Jaycees Haunted House looking for Volunteers

The Sioux Falls Jaycees Haunted House has been a Halloween staple in the Sioux Empire for over 40 years now. Scaring people young and old year in and year out. Many people know about the haunt, but many people DON’T realize is that it is run strictly by volunteers.

This year the Sioux Falls Jaycees Haunted House is looking for volunteers for the upcoming Halloween season. They are looking for roughly 30-35 people, form 16 all the way up to 50+, that are willing to help out when they can over the course of 13 nights. There isn’t a single person that gets paid. Everyone does it because they love doing it and want to give back to the community.

It takes about 15 -20 people to make the haunt run smoothly and some nights that is very hard to get. There are other positions available if you don't feel like scaring people as well. They are always on the lookout for costume and makeup people, concession stand workers, greeters at the front of the line and more.

If you’re interested in joining the team, go to siouxfallsjaycees.org/projects/haunted-house/

