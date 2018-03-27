Grabbing a fast food meal for lunch my be cheap, but grabbing a fast food restaurant as an investment comes with considerably more zeroes.

Entrepreneur has released a list of the five most expensive restaurant franchises in America, and Sioux Falls is home to four of them.

No surprise that McDonald's is on the list. A golden arches franchise will set you back between $1 and $2.2 million dollars. Sioux Falls has eight McDonald's locations.

You might be surprised that a Sonic franchise commands the big bucks. The drive-ins go from $1 to $2.3 million. Sioux Falls is home to just one location.

Hadree's is another spendy option for investors, with franchises going from $1.4 to $1.9 million. You will find three Hardee's restaurants in Sioux Falls.

Wisconsin-based Culver's is by far the most expensive franchise out there. A store will cost you at least $1.8 million, with some owners shelling out as much as $4.2 million. Sioux Falls is home to five locations.

The only one of the five most expensive franchises without a restaurant in South Dakota's largest city is Carl's Jr, which carries an initial investment of $1.4 to $1.9 million. The closest of their 1,600 locations is in Eastern Colorado.

