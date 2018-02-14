Sioux Falls is Electing a New Mayor in April. Meet The Candidates
Current Sioux Falls mayor Mike Huether is at the end of his time as the mayor of our city. That means we get to choose a new one this year. Seven people are running for the top office in town.
But, who are these people that will be in charge of plowing the streets? And when is this election? Well, my friend, here are the answers.
The Sioux Falls regular Municipal election will be on Tuesday, April 10. Polls will be open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Then a runoff election will be held May 1, 2018. The voter registration deadline for this election is March 26, 2018. Absentee voting will begin on the same day.
For details on where to vote go HERE.
One woman and six men are running for Sioux Falls mayor in 2018. Here who they are and links to their campaign sites for you learn more about them.
Jolene Loetscher
Entrepreneur and advocate - letsgojo.com
Kenny Anderson Jr.
Current City Council Member and financial services - kennyandersonjr4mayor.com
Jim Entenman
Current City Council Member and business person - jimentenmanforsiouxfalls.com
Greg Jamison
Former Council Member and business person - jamisonformayor.com
Paul TenHaken
Entrepreneur - tenhakenformayor.com
David Zokaites
Technology Administrator - davidzformayor.org
Mike Gunn
Retired businesses person - Facebook.com/MikeGunnforMayor