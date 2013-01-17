Sioux Falls is Among the Nation’s “Best Performing Cities” for Economic Growth
According to a news release from the City of Sioux Falls, The Milken Institute has named Sioux Falls as one of the nation's strongest economies in its recently released annual Best Performing Cities Index.
Sioux Falls moved up 13 spots from the previous year. It now ranks 14th nationally in the small metros category.
The 2012 Milken Institute Best Performing Cities index ranks U.S. metropolitan areas by how well they are creating and sustaining jobs and economic growth.
Darrin Smith, Director of Community Development said
“We’re proud of the strong years Sioux Falls has had recently with increased employment, wages, and overall economic activity.” “This year is off to a great start and we expect to perform at an even higher level in 2013 and beyond."