Sioux Falls is 7th Happiest City in U.S.

I hope you have all made your plans for International Happiness Day on March 20. (I'll be driving to Pierre.) With that holiday in mind Wallethub came up with a list of the happiest cities in the country.

Sioux Falls came in at number 7. But we weren't quite as happy as Fargo, ND which came in sixth, or Bismarck, ND which is the second happiest city.

WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 28 key indicators of happiness. The data set ranges from depression rate to income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.

Other nearby cities that were on the list included included St. Paul, MN at 19, Lincoln, NE at 23, Des Moines, IA at 24, Minnesapolis at 31, Omaha at 62, and Rapid City at 64.

Other rankings for Sioux Falls included:

Happiness in Sioux Falls (1=Happiest, 91=Avg.)

58th – Depression Rate

2nd – Adequate-Sleep Rate

28th – Sports-Participation Rate

1st – Unemployment Rate

14th – Separation & Divorce Rate

88th – Income Growth Rate.