Sioux Falls In Top 10 ‘Best, Worst Places to Raise Family’

Over the years Sioux Falls has seen constant positive growth. I love our city. So many great things that make this a great town like the park system, bike trails, medical community, entertainment opportunities, school systems, etc.

And now WalletHub did a recent survey and found Sioux Falls the 8th Best Place To Raise A Family. WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based in 46 areas that such as the cost of housing, the quality of the local schools, health-care systems, and the opportunities for fun and recreation.

Here is how some of the U.S. cities ranked for 2018's Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family:

Top 10 Best Places to Raise a Family

Overland Park, KS Irvine, CA Fremont, CA South Burlington, VT Bismark, ND Plano, TX Fargo, ND Sioux Falls, SD Huntington Beach, CA Gilbert, AZ

Top 10 Worst Places to Raise a Family

Newark, NJ Detroit, MI Miami, FL Cleveland, OH Hialeah, FL Baltimore, MD Bernardino, CA Memphis, TN Birmingham, AL Wilmington, DE

How Sioux Falls ranked in some the researched areas with 1 = Best & 91 = Average:

49th – % of Families with Young Kids

17th – Median Family Salary (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

6th – Housing Affordability

1st – Unemployment Rate

30th – % of Two-Parent Families

32nd – % of Families Living in Poverty

28th – Separation & Divorce Rate

73rd – Violent-Crime Rate per Capita