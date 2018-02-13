Sioux Falls in 2017: Crime Fueled by Drugs, Increased 911 Calls

Sioux Falls Police calls were up, but crime went down in 2017 compared to the year previous. A record setting 105,865 calls were responded to by a combination of Sioux Falls Police, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and other services.

In 2017, the Sioux Falls Police Department set another record responding to 105,865 calls for service, up nearly 3 percent from 2016. Although the number may of calls could initially cause concern, you take assurance in the face that violent crime and property crime trended down from 2016. Over the last five years, crime has remained unchanged.

The following amounts of drugs were seized by the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force:

Marijuana (2016) 114.80 pounds (2017) 284.88 pounds

Methamphetamine (2016) 37.98 pounds (2017) 11.16 pounds

Cocaine (2016) 3.05 pounds (2017) 1.02 pounds

Heroin (2016) 0.2 pounds (2017) 0.3 pounds

“Overall, the numbers of property and violent crimes occurring in our city went down compared to 2016, and that is a positive step forward,” says Police Chief Matt Burns. “As our city continues to grow, our biggest challenge remains the addiction to and trafficking of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs in our city. Combating that trend will continue to be a public safety priority for our department.”

The expanding use of illegal drugs continues to be a challenge for Sioux Falls, as drug users resort to crimes to fund their addiction.

