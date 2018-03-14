When you think of a party for the animals shouldn't they be invited too? Not this time, but they will be celebrated.

The annual Sioux Falls Humane Society Paws To Celebrate will be held Saturday, March 17 at the Hilton Garden Inn downtown Sioux Falls. Yes, that's St. Patrick's Day.

With a pet in your household you know firsthand just how much joy and comfort they bring to you each day when you wake up or come through the door at the end of the day. Those meows and tail-wagging fits and maybe chirps. Not sure how the fish react but everyone is happy to see you.

Tickets are $60. Plenty of room if you would like to buy a table.

Paws To Celebrate is one of the Sioux Falls Humane Society's largest events. And your ticket includes local chef created samples, live auction and silent auction all to benefit ongoing operations.

For tickets call 605-338-4441.

