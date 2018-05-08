Sioux Falls Breaks Ground on Hotel-Parking Ramp Project

The city of Sioux Falls has cranked it up another notch by breaking ground downtown on a $50 million project. But wouldn't it be better to refer to this as a Hotel Project?

I realize the concerns of parking, but this project is more than that. And if you are someone from out of town who is looking to visit Sioux Falls for pleasure or business isn't finding a place to stay more important that finding a place to park?

OK. Now let's get to the meat of this hotel-parking ramp.

Located at 110 South Mall Avenue in downtown Sioux Falls Director of Community Development Daren Ketcham said, “This project raises the development bar in Sioux Falls. This public/private partnership is a great example of what can be accomplished when public and private sectors unite toward a common goal.”

The future mixed-use parking ramp will transform downtown and will be an iconic and striking landmark for the city’s skyline.

The structure will be one of the tallest buildings in downtown Sioux Falls and will include more than 500 public parking spaces, around 200 hotel rooms, event center meeting space, restaurants, and commercial space.

The project is expected to be complete by fall 2020.

See Also: