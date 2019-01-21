Sioux Falls Hosting Seven State Theater Festival All Week

You're familiar with the Kennedy Center Honors? Well, Sioux Falls is hosting the Kennedy Center for American College Theater Festival all this week. Not only are we hosting this year, but we've also been chosen to host next year's festival as well.

All this week (January 20-26, 2019) approximately 15-hundred college theater students and faculty from Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota are in town for the week-long event.

The Kennedy Center for American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) is a national theater program. The main purpose of the festival is to improve the quality of college theater across the United States.

All week, the festival will be taking place throughout the downtown area, the Washington Pavilion, and the Orpheum Theater Center. The Holiday Inn City Centre is the headquarter hotel for the festival. Other downtown hotels are also assisting.

As mentioned earlier, the Region 5 festival will be coming back to Sioux Falls next year. The dates for 2020 are January 19 through January 25, again in the downtown area.

Source: Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau