Sioux Falls Host to Net Neutrality Protest

A student at Lincoln High School is leading a campaign to fight against the repeal of net neutrality rules as people gathered in protest on Thursday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

Will Howes is a junior at Lincoln High School who says many such events were carried out in multiple locations across the United States.

“It’s nationwide. Every single state had a protest. The idea is net neutrality is something that we strongly believe in and taking it away entirely is not the way to go about doing this.”

Discarding the current regulations would be too big of an adjustment. In the interest of compromise, Howes would be open to making changes that would benefit both sides.

“If people are unhappy with them, they can amend what we have now. Instead of completely ripping away the protections that us as consumers want, I think a balance can be found between the protections that we seek and the freedom that ISP’s would like.”

Since current Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is a former lawyer for Verizon, the protests were carried out at various Verizon locations across the nation including the one on West 41st Street in Sioux Falls.

The FCC has scheduled a vote to decide the issue on December 14.

