Sioux Falls Home Struck by Bullets; No One Injured

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — No one was injured when a Sioux Falls home was struck by bullets.

Officers responded to the area a little before midnight Sunday after a report of gunshots. The caller reported as many as four shots, and a vehicle driving away from the scene.

Authorities say an area of residence was struck by bullets, but they're still investigating what happened. There have been no arrests.

