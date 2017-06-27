Sioux Falls Hit and Run Driver Causes Thousands of Dollars in Damage

The city of Sioux Falls saw its second hit-and-run accident in just under a 24 hour period over the weekend.

According to KDLT News, the second hit-and-run occurred Sunday (June 25) around 9:00 PM when a Yukon SUV was traveling east in the westbound lane on Ralph Rogers Road, and then drove out onto Minnesota Avenue. As the vehicle entered Minnesota Avenue, it T-boned a Toyota Highlander heading north.

Authorities told KDLT News the driver of the Yukon, a female in her 30's, then tried to flee the scene, but instead hit some trees as she was attempting to drive away. After hitting the trees, she then took off on foot.

The passenger inside her vehicle at the time of the accident did identify the driver to police, but authorities have yet to locate the woman.

Sioux Falls Police say the entire hit-and-run demo derby racked up several thousands dollars in damage to both vehicles involved. It's estimated the Yukon received $10,000 in damage, while the Toyota will require $5,000 in repairs.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander did not sustain any injuries as a result of the accident.

KDLT News is reporting that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Source: KDLT TV