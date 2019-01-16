Over 50 organizations between the four Sioux Falls high schools have been honored as part of the SDHSAA Academic Achievement Awards for the fall of 2018.

Each semester the SDHSAA awards varsity athletics and fine arts organizations at schools all around South Dakota for work inside of the classroom. The award was established in 1996-1997 for teams that achieve an average GPA of 3.0 or higher during their specific season.

The following organizations have been honored for work inside of the classroom during the fall semester of 2018.

Sioux Falls Lincon (13)

Competitive Dance

Football Cheerleaders

Volleyball

Boys Soccer

Girls Tennis

Competitive Cheer

Oral Interpretation

All-State Orchestra

Girls Soccer

Girls Cross Country

Boys Golf

Boys Cross Country

All-State Chorus

Sioux Falls O'Gorman (15)

All-State Orchestra

Girls Tennis

Boys Golf

Girls Cross Country

Volleyball

All-State Chorus

Boys Soccer

Football

Football Cheerleaders

Competitive Cheer

Competitive Dance

Oral Interpretation

Girls Soccer

Boys Cross Country

Volleyball

Sioux Falls Roosevelt (14)

All-State Chorus

Girls Soccer

All-State Orchestra

Boys Golf

Boys Soccer

Girls Tennis

Competitive Cheer

Boys Cross Country

Girls Cross Country

Football

Oral Interpretation

Football Cheerleaders

Competitive Dance

Volleyball

Sioux Falls Washington (14)

Football Cheerleaders

All-State Orchestra

Girls Tennis

Football

Boys Golf

All-State Chorus

Boys Cross Country

Girls Cross Country

Competitive Dance

Girls Soccer

Boys Soccer

Oral Interpretation

Volleyball

Competitive Cheer

More information and more schools/organizations that have been awarded can be found through the SDHSAA .