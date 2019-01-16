Sioux Falls High School Activities Honored for Academic Achievement Fall 2018
Over 50 organizations between the four Sioux Falls high schools have been honored as part of the SDHSAA Academic Achievement Awards for the fall of 2018.
Each semester the SDHSAA awards varsity athletics and fine arts organizations at schools all around South Dakota for work inside of the classroom. The award was established in 1996-1997 for teams that achieve an average GPA of 3.0 or higher during their specific season.
The following organizations have been honored for work inside of the classroom during the fall semester of 2018.
Sioux Falls Lincon (13)
- Competitive Dance
- Football Cheerleaders
- Volleyball
- Boys Soccer
- Girls Tennis
- Competitive Cheer
- Oral Interpretation
- All-State Orchestra
- Girls Soccer
- Girls Cross Country
- Boys Golf
- Boys Cross Country
- All-State Chorus
Sioux Falls O'Gorman (15)
- All-State Orchestra
- Girls Tennis
- Boys Golf
- Girls Cross Country
- Volleyball
- All-State Chorus
- Boys Soccer
- Football
- Football Cheerleaders
- Competitive Cheer
- Competitive Dance
- Oral Interpretation
- Girls Soccer
- Boys Cross Country
- Volleyball
Sioux Falls Roosevelt (14)
- All-State Chorus
- Girls Soccer
- All-State Orchestra
- Boys Golf
- Boys Soccer
- Girls Tennis
- Competitive Cheer
- Boys Cross Country
- Girls Cross Country
- Football
- Oral Interpretation
- Football Cheerleaders
- Competitive Dance
- Volleyball
Sioux Falls Washington (14)
- Football Cheerleaders
- All-State Orchestra
- Girls Tennis
- Football
- Boys Golf
- All-State Chorus
- Boys Cross Country
- Girls Cross Country
- Competitive Dance
- Girls Soccer
- Boys Soccer
- Oral Interpretation
- Volleyball
- Competitive Cheer
More information and more schools/organizations that have been awarded can be found through the SDHSAA.