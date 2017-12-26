Sioux Falls Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive Underway

Here's a way you can get your blood pumpin during this bitterly cold weather.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the Sioux Falls Police Department 22nd annual blood drive is now underway.

The Heroes Behind the Badges friendly competition will run until January 5th.

The public is encouraged to stop by either Sanford Medical Center or Avera McKennan Hospital donor rooms and designate their blood donation to the department of their choice.

Donors can choose a specially designed “Police” or “Fire” T-shirt for donating blood at the donor rooms (while supplies last) and a $5 certificate to Texas Roadhouse (compliments of Texas Roadhouse).

The department with the most donations will contribute $700 to the charity of their choice. Second place will donate $300 compliments of Citibank and Farmer’s Insurance Rod Goeman Agency.

You can help your Sioux Falls Police and Fire Departments help the community by donating blood this season.

For more information and a complete blood drive schedule for Heroes Behind the Badges, go to Community Blood Bank or call 605-331-3222.

