Sioux Falls Has State’s Best Gelato. What’s A Gelato?

Sometimes I surprise myself.

No, not by how much I know. By how much I don't know.

So, the other day a friend asked me if I like Gelato . I said yeah, he was kinda cool. My friend said 'What do you mean?' I replied that I enjoyed the Pinocchio as a kid. My friend rolled his eyes and said 'You goofball, that's Geppetto.' He then just walked away shaking his head.

I get that a lot.

So i did some investigating about this Gelato. I spent hours and hours of intensive research to discover what this mysterious word was, this...Gelato.

OK, actually I goggled it. It's Ice Cream, kind of...Italian ice cream.

So with my new found knowledge, I scoured the building, ready to spring my new found knowledge of my co-workers. I'd show them! I'd teach them thar young whipper snappers how much they didn't know, and how much the ol' skinny bald guy had on 'em!

I must have went to ten people and asked 'Hey, you know Gelato is?.

I got ten variations of the same response.

'A kind of ice cream.' 'Yeah, it's an Italian ice cream'. 'Sure, it's a delicious ice cream deal, I love it'. 'You mean the ice cream thing? Yeah, I have it about once a month, love it'.

Oh.

So basically, once again, I'm reminded how much I'm behind the curve. Ice cream? Yep, I know what that is. Gelato? Nope.

They were all right, of course, Gelato is described as:

ice cream made in the Italian style. Gelato is simply the Italian word for ice cream, but in English, it has come to mean specifically Italian or Italian-style ice cream. Gelato is made with a base of milk and sugar. It is generally lower in fat than other styles of ice cream. Gelato typically contains less air and more flavoring than other kinds of frozen desserts, giving it a density and richness that distinguishes it from other ice creams

Thank you....too much information.

But it turns out, not only does South Dakota have several places that serve delicious Gelato, Sioux Falls the best place in the whole state!

So, even at my, ah...experienced age, there's a thing or two ( or a hundred ) things I don't know and haven't tried. Gelato is one of them. But not for long.

I'm going to have a cone or a dish of delicious Gelato!

