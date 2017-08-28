Happy People live longer, right? They do if they're in Sioux Falls.

Less than a month after checking in as one of the 25 happiest cities in America , South Dakota's largest city is scoring even higher on a list of the places where people have the longest life expectancy in the United States

Sioux Falls is 15th on BestLife's rundown, which factored in per capita life expectancy, percentages of heart disease and diabetes, and the percentage of the population that regularly gets checkups and seeks out preventative care.

Here were Sioux Falls' vitals:

Population: 174,360

Coronary Heart Disease (%): 5.7

Diabetes (%): 7.3

Annual Checkup (%): 69.4

Preventive Services: 38.7

Life Expectancy: 79.65

What makes Sioux Falls' ranking even more impressive is when you consider not a single other city in the Top 15 deals with the harsh winter weather we do.

Top Ten Cities with Highest Life Expectancy Rates

Cary, North Carolina Overland Park, Kansas Alexandria, Virginia Raleigh, North Carolina Frisco, Texas Durham, North Carolina Olathe, Kansas Plano, Texas Chesapeake, Virginia Virginia Beach, Virginia

