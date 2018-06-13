Sioux Falls Great Plains ZooExpress to Visit Neighborhood Parks

Some of our local zoo animals are headed out on a field trip.

Which animals will you see? Well it won't be lions, tigers or bears this time. According to the Great Plains Zoo officials it all depends on the weather since some of the animals are sensitive to certain climate conditions.

There are four selected parks in Sioux Falls this summer to offer all ages the opportunity to meet live animals and explore the wonders of the animal kingdom.

You can lock in your time with the kids and meet up with the animals on Tuesday, June 19 at 1:00 PM at Glenview Park in the shelter. At 3:30 PM they will be at Discovery Elementary.

Then on Wednesday, June 20 the ZooExpress will be set up at Granite Valley Park at 1:00 PM and beginning at 3:30 PM at Pioneer Park.

During the events zoo educators will have activities to enhance learning, and hands-on experience with live animals. The programs gives families the opportunity to meet some of the Zoo’s animal collection, which includes more than 1,000 individuals from 137 species. Attendees learn about animals and their habitats, and have the opportunity to get up-close to the Zoo’s education animals.

These presentations are free and require no registration.

