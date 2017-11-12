Sioux Falls Golf Course Re-Opens Due to Warm Forecast

Avid golfers get to enjoy more time on the course due to the warm weather and the staff opening up Prairie Green Golf Course in Sioux Falls. The course opened on November 12, and is expected to be opened through Thursday, November 16.

Tom Jansa of Dakota Golf Management says if the warm weather continues, they may welcome golfers to the course additional days.

The course will open each day at 9:00 AM. Scheduling tee times can be made two ways: online at www.dakotagolf.com or by calling 605-376-6076.