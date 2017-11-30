Hansel and Gretel would be so jealous! Gingerbread House Live could be one of the most fun events you share with your children this holiday season. It is coming up Saturday and Sunday (December 9 and 10) in a home at 1917 S. Grinnell Avenue in Sioux Falls.

This is a fundraiser presented and hosted by the parents of New Technology High School Seniors to support a special event for the graduating class of 2018. You can purchase tickets to four different sessions for $6.22 per ticket ( processing fee included ):

Your kids will enjoy hot cocoa, participate in a craft project and get to choose candies from the house's decor. ( Parents and guardians should be aware that candies may contain allergens like: milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, wheat or soy).

There will also be holiday music and lots of opportunities for memory-making photos. So put this on your calendar for a fun, family, holiday outing.

For more information see the Gingerbread House Live Facebook page .

