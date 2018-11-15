Sioux Falls Getting a New Swanky Hyatt Hotel

Sioux Falls has a lot of hotels, in fact, most of the major chains have properties here - except for Hyatt, but that's about to change. The luxury hotel chain has announced plans to build its first location in the city.

The company has purchased land next to Lake Lorraine and hopes to build a four-story Hyatt Place in the area. The plan right now is to build a hotel consisting of 112 rooms. Hyatt Place hotels like to emphasize quality, leisure, and efficiency, according to the hotel chain. They're designed for both business and leisure travelers.

According to Argus Leader Media, construction is scheduled to begin sometime in 2019. Company officials say the appeal that drew them to Sioux Falls was Lake Lorraine with all its national chains and restaurants - as well as the lake itself.

The new Hyatt property will actually be the second hotel being built in the Lake Lorraine area. The upscale Aloft hotel announced earlier this year they would be building a new property in the area as well, hoping to break ground sometime next year.

Source: Argus Leader Media