Sioux Falls Fugitive Arrested in Rapid City High Speed Chase

A Sioux Falls woman with outstanding warrants was located and arrested in Rapid City after a high speed chase.

Markita Rath, 27, was one of two fugitives with outstanding warrants or charges.

Close to midnight on January 3, deputies noticed a vehicle matching the description of a fugitive. They attempted to pull over the vehicle, and the vehicle sped away, up to 100 miles per hour on Highway 44 with the vehicle swerving into oncoming traffic.

The driver, Andrew Cortez, 23, of Box Elder, who was also wanted on charges for aggravated assault, rape and kidnapping is now facing additional charges of driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving without a valid license, eluding law enforcement, false impersonation, and speeding.

Rath, 27, of Sioux Falls, was also arrested with outstanding warrants for drugs and forgery.

