Forecast: Sunny And Cold Today, More Light Snow Tonight

Today will be sunny but cold. High temps won't make it out of the single digits in most places again today.

The first of two systems will impact mainly the central and southern parts of our region tonight into tomorrow morning. Snow will develop across Western and Central South Dakota by mid to late evening and slide Southeast through the night tonight. In Sioux Falls, snow will develop after midnight tonight and continue into tomorrow morning. Accumulation of around an inch is possible with some places getting slightly more.

The second system will be a little more significant in a bit more widespread. Snow will develop Thursday night and continue through much of the day Friday. Snowfall accumulation of about 2 to 4 inches (with locally heavier amounts) will be possible generally along and north of I-90 with lighter amounts south of I-90. Snow will gradually end from west to east Friday afternoon into Friday evening. At this point, it does not look like wind will be a major issue with either of these systems.

The weekend will be dry and very cold. High temperatures will only reach the single digits with lows in the teens below zero. On Sunday, most places won't even get above zero. That cold, dry weather pattern will stick through most of next week. Long range models are hinting that we might get a break from the cold by late next week. Until then, keep the hand warmers and long underwear on standby. We're gonna need them.

