Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln Writes Three Checks to Local Charities

Three Sioux Empire charities have a BIG thank you to say to Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln today. KSFY TV is reporting on Tuesday, (January 30) the Sioux Falls car dealership donated three separate checks to Sanford Children's Miracle Network, Avera McKennan Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House.

The donations were all part of Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln's '2017 in 2017' initiative. According to KSFY TV , when the West 26th Street dealership opened, Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln set a goal of selling 2,017 vehicles in the year 2017. They surpassed that goal, by selling 2,040 new vehicles.

In 2017, customers who purchased a new or used car were able to designate which of three local charities received a $100 cash courtesy of Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln.

Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln General Manager Ed Bloom told KSFY TV , "We're so thankful for the community and their business and making this a success. Without their business this would have never happened."

Sanford Children’s Miracle Network was the biggest recipient, picking up a check totaling nearly a $37,000! More than $100,000 was handed out to the three local charities thanks to the Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln '2017 in 2017' initiative.

Source: KSFY TV

